1. In this case, we’ll say we told you so.

As our country quickly started taking action two months ago in response to the coronavirus spread, no one knew what was to come or that our society, even world, would look like this nearly two months later. This was unchartered territory for everyone.

But as restrictions fell into place, we read and heard time and again within this industry that, specifically worded, recruiting was shutting down.

For that, we knew better.

As we wrote in March, recruiting panic mode had set in. If anything, more recruiting was transpiring. Many coaches with no travel and more time on their hands would translate to a blitzkrieg that pressured some recruits and catered to the attention others craved.

Here’s a stat passed along by one power conference assistant: There were 191 commitments last year between March 13 and May 1. This year, the tally doubled to 393.

Clemson has not gained a commitment during this period – and, in fact, lost its highest-rated one.

We will lay out how we feel this trend relates to the Tigers later today.