1. They’re still here.

We’ve harped a lot about not getting caught up in the wash of certain schools loading up on a volume of commitments during the pandemic restrictions.

One school in particular (Tennessee) is known to have strategically devoted all of its staff’s time and attention to video calls with recruits, and that has manifested in a boatload of commitments and favorable publicity. But many of its college peers are rolling their eyes at the substance behind the splash; most of the prospects weren’t coveted commodities, some even pledged without visiting, and sentiment holds that the Vols’ list probably will look much different once the signing period arrives.

Perception does not equal reality. Just as closing with a bang isn’t the tell-all on a year’s worth of recruiting acquisition. Human nature is to be a prisoner of the moment.

Upon scoring four-star running back Will Shipley two weeks ago, Clemson broke the ice on nearly a two-month stretch without a commitment that had many asking what had happened to the Tigers’ momentum.

Rivals.com released its first prospect rankings update last week since January evals.