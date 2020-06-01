1. If this is the so-called dead period, imagine how lit the live period is going to be.

The NCAA last week announced the dead period would extend another month through July, likely curtailing all summer football recruiting activity.

Clemson's staff annually holds its “All-In Cookout” social the next-to-last Friday of the month, and the ruling precludes any prospects visiting colleges and meeting with coaching staffs essentially until the standard start time for preseason camp.

Tennessee has worked around this by inviting at least one prospect to campus and locating, at various checkpoints, manners by which to communicate with school personnel by video conferencing.

We’d guess Clemson will pass on copycatting that measure out of prioritizing in-person interaction. But we’ll give the Vols some creative credit for finding the loophole.

Still, we’re facing another two months of recruiting that amounts to little more than distanced communication – and we’ve seen what that has yielded the last two and a half months: somewhere between double and triple the usual volume of commitments for power conference programs.

The Tigers have usually been the outlier in having three-fourths of their class done by summer’s end, and others catch up through the course of the fall and at the December signing day deadline.