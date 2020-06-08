1. A fifth commitment in as many weeks, and the gate opens with the first 22 offers to the rising junior class.

Quite a week for Clemson's recruiting, and obviously then some.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

While we don’t know whether the events of the past week slowed the Tigers’ outreach to looming offers, we’re inclined to speculate no. And here’s why:

Clemson has 70 offers out for the current cycle.

A high-ranking source told us recently that it’s going to be just as difficult to get a Clemson offer for the 2022 class as it was for the ’21 haul, if not a little harder. The staff is projecting comparable space for the next group on the heels of Dabo Swinney estimating in the range of 18 signees for this haul.

With most of the opening wave pouring out Monday, Clemson has dispensed 31 percent of offers to the 2022 class that it has for this cycle.

The latter figures to increase too, mind you, considering we’re six months out from the December signing period.