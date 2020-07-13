1. Time will tell whether various college and high school football seasons will materialize.

But the recruiting show finds a way to go on.

Several recruiting camps and combines were held throughout the southeast this past weekend -- most for profit and aimed at underclassmen.

Tigerillustrated.com hit the road Sunday to help cover the bases in the Carolinas.

The VTO camp near Charlotte, N.C., attracted several prospects on the Clemson radar.

The one who attracted our attention the most was a rising sophomore we wrote about last week.