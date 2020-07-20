1. Be wary of falling prey to a prisoner-of-the-moment state.

No, Clemson did not have a good week on the recruiting trail publicly. When it rained, it poured; it seemed every prospect update at week’s end portrayed the Tigers in a negative light.

Furthermore, it’s not as if some of the contributing factors might not impact additional pursuits down the line. There conceivably could be more potholes in the road.

Yet the propagation that the Clemson recruiting house is crumbling strikes us as simply more panic in a time where sensitivities are greatly heightened and triggered.

The Tigers still own the third-best per-prospect average star rating in the country (3.85) behind Ohio State (3.94) and Alabama (3.86).

Moreover, they boast the No. 1 percentage of commitments ranking as four-stars or higher (84.6 percent) among teams in the Rivals.com top-10.