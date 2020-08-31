1. Slow and steady is how Clemson intends to win this race, too.

We’ve repeated that theme regarding the Tigers’ pursuit for specific recruits of the past year, if not years.

It’s applicable for their approach to dealing with recruiting through this pandemic, too.

Under usual circumstances, Clemson's staff would be preparing to host prospects for home games and, starting Tuesday, would be able to send coaches on the road to see various high school targets or potential ones on Friday nights.

The NCAA previously extended the dead recruiting period – meaning no staff travel nor in-person visits with prospects on campus – through September.

Per one high-level contact we spoke with last week, Clemson expects a decision Sept. 10-15 on whether the dead period will be extended again.

Given the understandably cautious restrictions the ACC has placed on sideline access for games, here’s wondering just what each league will allow should recruits be allowed free tickets to games, as that is a whole other can of worms to open as far as vetting medical clearance.