1. We’ve been fond of expressing that slow and steady would be the Clemson recipe for riding out and winning a bunch of recruitments.

Low and steady may be a more apt description this cycle.

The Tigers entered March with the third-most commitments in the country.

Seven months later, they are tied with Florida State for the lowest number in the ACC.

And yet, still second in the Rivals.com league standings – and only because leader Miami has five more pledges counting toward its point total.

Fans want commitments. Then they want more, and the thirst is insatiable.