 Clemson Tigers football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 06:02:26 -0500') }} football Edit

MONDAY INSIDER

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

1. Slow down to speed up.

In response to the pandemic, the NCAA has not sanctioned in-person recruiting visits between prospects and coaching staffs for more than six months. And that so-labeled dead period is set to last at least another three months, through the December early signing period for this year’s high school football seniors.

As you know, that has prompted college programs to have to go strictly online to do their recruiting – through video conference, virtual campus tours and even more direct-messaging.

We have fielded a number of questions over the last few months about Clemson perhaps taking a more aggressive and proactive stance amid this shift, and what we’ve shared has amounted to this:

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}