1. Slow down to speed up.

In response to the pandemic, the NCAA has not sanctioned in-person recruiting visits between prospects and coaching staffs for more than six months. And that so-labeled dead period is set to last at least another three months, through the December early signing period for this year’s high school football seniors.

As you know, that has prompted college programs to have to go strictly online to do their recruiting – through video conference, virtual campus tours and even more direct-messaging.

We have fielded a number of questions over the last few months about Clemson perhaps taking a more aggressive and proactive stance amid this shift, and what we’ve shared has amounted to this:

