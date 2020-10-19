The pandemic has put its germy fingerprints on all things recruiting, from procedure to timing to decisions both this cycle and next.

As we inch closer to the end of the calendar year, it will be interesting to gauge the impact on another facet we haven’t talked about much: early enrollment for the signees.

Clemson has made midyear enrollment an effective aspect of its recruiting strategy. More and more prospects have arrived on campus in January, getting a head start as much toward their diploma as early playing time; better chance to ensure graduation when you’re attracting an increasing number of three-and-done candidates, you know.

Fifteen of their 23 signees last class reported in January and at least entered this season with a partial spring practice session under their belts.

Teams operate under the 85-scholarship maximum throughout the year. So they can’t bring in more than they have leave for the spring.

Which is where the NCAA’s exemption this year granting additional eligibility comes into play.