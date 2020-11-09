TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. One way or another, it’s been all offensive line talk, all the time around Clemson football this past week.

As we foreshadowed, Clemson’s supposed slow start to the 2022 recruiiting class and apparent lack of recruiting momentum could and would change complexions quickly, and in due time.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Try this for context on how the Tigers have come out of the gate with the current junior class:

They have offered 40 prospects as of this weekend.

Three have committed to any school, period, and two of the three have been to Clemson. (The other was four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough, who picked Ohio State in August.)

That’s a pretty good initial return.

Not to mention, we don’t believe the Tigers are far off from adding more.