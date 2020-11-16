TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

1. There’s kicking the can forward. And then there’s punting it beyond line of sight.

Per a report, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee last week has recommended the recruiting dead period be extended to April 15 – an additional 3 ½ months – in continued response to the pandemic.

Before folks go bashing the NCAA, know that this committee is basically composed of an athletics director of each conference – so it stands to be the voice of at least some schools, if not the majority within each league.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve the recommendation at its meeting Wednesday.

A dead period was imposed in mid-March and has been extended a handful of times, most recently in a September decision that pushed the date to Jan. 1.

While this observer has disagreed with the decision, we could at least buy some of the rationale in preventing prospects from visiting in-person with college coaching staffs on campuses this fall.

Whatever exterior presences you can rule out from exposing current coaches or players to COVID-19, in order to keep the college football show going on from week to week, by all means.

Yet the vast majority of teams will be done in another month, and then you’re asking a considerable number of high school seniors to sign on at colleges plenty haven’t visited yet, and with coaches many haven’t met face-to-face yet.

Prevention and discretion are important, the case can be made. No argument against the virus being taken seriously.

But outlawing human interaction at a football facility when it’s shown to be perfectly manageable at even your local variety store with considerably lower standards – c’mon folks, what are we doing here?