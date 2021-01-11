TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. Recruiting battles are one thing.

Portal combat is another.

Ohio State’s dismissal of Clemson in the College Football Playoffs has triggered considerable discussion on The WestZone message board as to whether Dabo Swinney should, or will, revisit his blanket strategy against recruiting or taking transfers from other programs.

The sterling performances of Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon and Justin Fields, piggybacking Joe Burrow’s national championship showing a year ago, have some feeling that if the Tigers can’t beat ‘em, they ought to join ‘em in seeking to maximize talent acquisition in the manner their fellow elite peers have.

Without even asking, we could tell you that answer in the immediate term.

Swinney has constructed the Clemson dynasty around a number of principles, one of which is that he runs a developmental program.