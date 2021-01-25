TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. It's about the ones you get. Or that you have.

In last week's first recruiting insider, we were asked which coach -- outside of Dabo Swinney or Brent Venables -- could Clemson least stand to lose from a recruiting standpoint.

The answer, we wrote, was easy: Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Elliott's communication ability, and the manner in which he conducts himself, resonate strongly.

He's sharp and a super reader of the room with recruits and those involved with them.