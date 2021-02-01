TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. The beat goes on.

Wednesday brings about the formal closing to the 2021 recruiting cycle with the traditional National Signing Day.

While there are some notable names left on the market -- eight Rivals100 prospects are unsigned heading into the day -- Clemson wrapped up its 19-member haul in the early signing period.

The Tigers had been poised for their fifth top-five class in six years before Oregon last week landed a commitment from four-star running back Byron Caldwell, thereby jumping all the way to No. 3 ahead of LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Texas A&M.

The Tigers are at No. 6 with 2,669 points, with a remarkably small gap separating them from Oregon (2,690), LSU (2,688) and UGA (2,677).

Texas A&M checks in at No. 7 with 2,614 points and could move past Clemson as it has several hooks still in the water.

Yet as others apply their finishing touches, the Tigers are instead advancing into closing time with a couple of initial priority targets.