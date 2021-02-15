TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. It's about the ones you get, not the amount you offer.

For Clemson, one ties in to the other, as you know. You've read it in many interviews we've conducted in recent years; the Tigers have played hard-to-get with their offers, and that has helped make Clemson an offer that the elite covet -- even if only for validation.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The selectivity and exclusivity aren't why prospects end up choosing the Tigers. But it has absolutely enhanced their appeal, and Clemson has had the leverage to be increasingly picky through its winning.