1. Deep breaths.

Seeing as males reputedly don't pick up on subtlety that well, we left nothing to chance in our scrutiny over the NCAA's decision to extend the recruiting dead period another six weeks until June.

Who knows what the Division I Council has viewed as the result of 14 months without recruits visiting coaches on campus, or coaches scouting prospects in person. But they've defined insanity by repeating this illogical step once again, in this observer's opinion, without ample evidence or logic in doing so. If insanity is the same as losing one's mind.

Alright, enough negativity. We cover Clemson, a program where the leadership espouses blooming where one's planted and not being an energy vampire. Sound advice regardless of your team or lot.