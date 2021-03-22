TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. You have invariably heard coaches tritely, but rightly, claim to be taking it one game at a time.

As we now broach MoneMan's long-running mailbag question about Clemson's takes by position this cycle, here's the spinoff:

The Tigers truly are taking it one recruit at a time.

We recently laid out Clemson's scholarship situation; the Tigers, by our unofficial count, have 81 projected players on scholarship for next season -- meaning that while those financial aid spots will be given out for the fall, they could be available for Clemson's discretion in the next class.

A mere eight scholarships are slated to come off the books after next season, theoretically pushing the Tigers' sum to 12.

But with the NCAA granting a free extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic, there's no guarantee some of those eight won't be back, too.

Clemson doesn't have to grant them the extra year, mind you; it's just there for the player to exercise if he has a place to play. And those players are expected to start counting against the 85 total next year, so tough decisions might have to be rendered.

Point being, the NCAA's effort to grant player relief has made projecting class space even trickier for coaching staffs -- particularly for one like Clemson, which has steered clear of treating its people like tradable commodities.

There will be additional attrition, be it NFL departures or transfers, that create additional places for the 2022 class.

But the numbers and circumstances underscore that the conservative approach we're about to outline comes with valid reason.