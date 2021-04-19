TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

1. The Dabo Swinney Camp is back.

Just in a little different form.

The NCAA last week formalized plans to end the seemingly interminable recruiting dead period come June 1, at which time the football calendar will revert to pre-pandemic schedule.

Which means June is a quiet period during which prospects can -- again, finally -- visit with college coaches on their campus, tour private facilities and compete in camps at these schools.

During the Swinney era, Clemson has annually held a pair of three-day camps that run Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning on consecutive weeks in early June.

It's an old-school, traditional approach compared to that of its peers; many schools hold one big showcase event, while others have gone the route of numerous one-day camps.

Swinney will be the first to tell you, others put on combines, whereas the Tigers put on a camp designed as much to improve the player, and attendants frequently note the difference.

Because collecting a bunch of kids and putting them together in dorm rooms doesn't quite fit with pandemic times, the Swinney Camp structure has changed.

Per our information, Clemson's staff will conduct six one-day camps on the following dates: June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10 and 11. So a Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and Friday.

Each day will feature a morning and afternoon workout period. (RIP to Swinney Ball, a staple game played by the overnight campers.)