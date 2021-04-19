TigerIllustrated - MONDAY INSIDER

MONDAY INSIDER
1. The Dabo Swinney Camp is back.
Just in a little different form.
The NCAA last week formalized plans to end the seemingly interminable recruiting dead period come June 1, at which time the football calendar will revert to pre-pandemic schedule.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Which means June is a quiet period during which prospects can -- again, finally -- visit with college coaches on their campus, tour private facilities and compete in camps at these schools.
During the Swinney era, Clemson has annually held a pair of three-day camps that run Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning on consecutive weeks in early June.
It's an old-school, traditional approach compared to that of its peers; many schools hold one big showcase event, while others have gone the route of numerous one-day camps.
Swinney will be the first to tell you, others put on combines, whereas the Tigers put on a camp designed as much to improve the player, and attendants frequently note the difference.
Because collecting a bunch of kids and putting them together in dorm rooms doesn't quite fit with pandemic times, the Swinney Camp structure has changed.
Per our information, Clemson's staff will conduct six one-day camps on the following dates: June 2, 3, 5, 6, 10 and 11. So a Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Thursday and Friday.
Each day will feature a morning and afternoon workout period. (RIP to Swinney Ball, a staple game played by the overnight campers.)
That leads in to the zenith of the Tigers' June recruiting efforts: The Elite Retreat, held June 12-13 for select targets.
We can tell you the staff began reaching out to prospects late last week in an effort to attract many the coaches hope to get a look at during camp, both from the 2022 and 2023 cycles.
2. One of the Tigers' more pressing matters come June, of course, will be gaining clarity on defensive end pursuits.
Clemson has eight offers outstanding and will be sorting out who it wants as well as gauging the degrees by which those want them.
One who has affirmed his attendance at the Elite Retreat is Boonville (Mo.) four-star D.J. Wesolak.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news