1. Once Clemson gets a prospect to campus, Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers have a chance.

We've parroted that sentiment held by the coaching staff before, and it comes to mind as Clemson continues jockeying with its competitors for visits once the recruiting turnstiles open come June.

There are instances in which we can question whether the Tigers are at a competitive disadvantage by not accepting official visits before the fall, compelling certain targets to travel elsewhere presumably in part because someone else can foot the bill.

Yet in the instances where Clemson does convince a target to come on his own dime, we've argued that the Tigers then negated the difference because they do an impressive job of granting a glorified official visit under the regulations of an unofficial visit.

Which is set to occur for one of Clemson's scarce few offensive targets.