1. It is barely more than two weeks before doors open to recruiting visits. Fifteen days, to be exact.

But who's counting, right? (Counts the number of FBS teams and roughly 2,500 rising senior and junior prospects in the Rivals.com database with offers from them.)

Let's get to it.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Over the last week, we added a pair of safeties to the confirmed attendance list for Clemson's Elite Retreat on June 12-13 -- pushing the visitor sum to a half-dozen.

Let's kick off by introducing another to the rundown -- one whose famous legacy brother was in the weekend headlines as well.