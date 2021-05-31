1. The picture in our minds is of Dabo Swinney, world's most exuberant greeter, awaiting guests outside the glass doors of the Reeves Football Complex entrance.

The pandemic-induced NCAA dead period of 14 months finally comes to a close Tuesday as prospects will be allowed to meet with coaches face-to-face on college campuses.

College camps will thereby be allowed as well, and the Swinney Camp wastes no time in kicking off Wednesday with six one-day sessions this week and next.

A crazy two-week stretch then culminates with the invite-only Elite Retreat for select targets June 12-13. And there will nonetheless be more prospects swinging through two weeks after that.

You ready for this?

Clemson certainly is.

As we've documented, the Tigers hold just four commitments -- their least at this point since 2012, essentially another recruiting era -- and have been waiting for this point to significantly advance their courtship with various targets and candidates.

At least a dozen spots in this class are up for grabs, many of which should be filled by the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, June 1 has evolved into the standard date at which Clemson opens the book on the next cycle with offers. So formal moves are set to be made with double-digit rising juniors.