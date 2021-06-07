1. Say this about the opening week of the recruiting period: Clemson certainly didn't ease into it.

A sum of 21 new offers conveyed to rising juniors amid hosting several notable targets on campus opening day. Two frenetic days of the Dabo Swinney camp, followed by more coveted visitors to take on tours Friday, and then two more Swinney Camp days featuring a greater volume of relevant recruits as well as a few of highest profile.

This father's favorite line to other parents expresses that the days are long, but the years are short.

Comparable sentiment, these days have been chaotic for Clemson's coaches and staffers. But they wind up the most rewarding, and it won't be long until the activity tapers to a more normal level -- about a week, in fact.

The Tigers have two more Swinney Camp sessions Thursday and Friday, then essentially punctuate their two-week flurry with the All-In Retreat on Saturday and into Sunday.

As prospects sort into position groups on Clemson's abutting outdoor practice fields, with parents on the sidelines surrounding, Dabo Swinney stands with a microphone between the practice fields and gives instructions as well as makes an introductory statement.