1. Our predicted summer splash is underway.

After more than three months of commitment inactivity -- and just one pledge over a half-year span -- Clemson almost doubled its class size with three additions this past week.

Suddenly the Tigers have just as many commitments as Alabama and are working their way back up the Rivals top 25, with class volume the primary obstacle for another top-10 finish.

Clemson won't get them all. It's still going to lose some big-name battles. Comes with the territory.

But the concrete returns as well as projected dividends from the opening three weeks of June -- featuring the Elite Retreat and a series of significant visits before it -- make a strong argument for the Tigers still possessing their recruiting fastball.

Behind the scenes, there is ample buzz for more to come.

Mauldin (S.C.) four-star corner Jeadyn Lukus is believed to be approaching the final stages of his discernment, with Clemson having a legit battle on its hands with UNC.

Either way, though, we anticipate the Tigers closing out July with double-digit commitments on their list, and us no longer having to talk about Clemson being slow to the table.

2. As is custom, let's start by closing the book on Clemson's newest commitments ... and there are a few to which we must get.