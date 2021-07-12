1. The countdown is on for the end of summer recruiting, and for all intents and purposes, Clemson is in its two-minute offense.

We wrote this several times in last week's edition, and it bears repeating to kick off this one: The Tigers are expecting the next couple of weeks to bring clarity to their recruiting board and, thus, their direction.

Some spots should be filled, and one already has been this month. They'll adjust and respond to the ones that aren't. Per our contacts, the internal hope -- as it annually is around this time -- would be for Clemson to then only carry a select few targets for which it can concentrate its efforts this fall.

Right now it's as much about names as numbers at specific positions.

Clemson will wind up with a running back, another receiver, a tight end, another defensive end, a defensive tackle, a cornerback and another safety.

That's seven more commitments, nearly doubling the current total (eight) that has tied for 50th among power conference programs in volume.

Yeah, only 10 P5 schools have fewer commitments. But Alabama only has two more than Clemson, UGA three, and the Tigers have long been slated to have a smaller class.