MONDAY INSIDER

1. The grill has been scraped, with the taste of BBQ, burgers, hot dogs and a nacho bar still lingering on some palates. Dodgeball legends may or may not have been born, and we understand player development coach Miguel Chavis is quite the disc jockey for a karaoke quiz game.

Clemson's latest annual All-In Cookout is a wrap, and its summer recruiting spree is headed in that direction.

One more week of prospect visits are allowed before recruits cannot meet again with coaches on campus until the college season kicks off.

In conjunction, the Tigers perennially hit pause on most recruiting efforts once August preseason camp gets underway.

We wouldn't say Clemson accomplished all the objectives on its summer to-do list; there's some work to do in securing another defensive end, and resolution at defensive tackle -- although predictable -- still appears a distant task.

But the Tigers are on the verge of filling the secondary with quantity of quality. Receiver efforts are proceeding under convenient timing, and tight end options have taken shape.

All in all, Clemson looks to be in a reasonably fine spot -- at a minimum.

2. The maximum, of course, is what you all have sights set upon. So let's begin with the biggest fish at the function.

We broke the news Sunday that Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw was at the Cookout.

Shaw (6-6, 325), ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com, had not publicly disclosed any visit plans for this week.

He doesn't tend to conduct many interviews that aren't in-person anyway, but the further his recruitment goes, the more clandestine his movements have grown.