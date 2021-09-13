**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

1. Ah, back in the saddle again.

First commitment in about six weeks. A new offer for this class for the first time in three months. Coaches back on the road Friday nights. The first batch of prospects Clemson could host on the sidelines for a game in Death Valley since pre-pandemic, the 2019 season.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football programs, as the saying goes.

The Tigers are alive and bouncing once more.

To be fair, it's not as if recruiting ever went away. While we've engaged in much discussion about the impact of COVID restrictions and the consequential NCAA eligibility exemptions on Clemson's recruiting, the metrics have reinforced that these are the same Tigers on the trail they were before.

The latest case in point: Clemson's newest pledge marks its 15th consecutive commitment, kickers excluded, from a prospect rated four-star or higher.

Is that good? Yes. Yes, it is.