**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

1. Forget the standard opening eye candy. Like Clemson's offense, we're scaling back right now to be direct and stick with the fundamentals.

Let's jump right into quite a busy week and weekend.

We'll get to the weekend visitors in a few moments. Yet as it pertains to the higher-profile names remaining for this cycle, most of the protagonists were elsewhere.

So here's starting with the bull's-eyed target on the receiver board: Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr.

Greene (6-3, 185), ranked No. 36 nationally by Rivals.com, elected to attend UNC's 38-7 win against Duke.