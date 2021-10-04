MONDAY INSIDER
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
****************************************
1. Forget the standard opening eye candy. Like Clemson's offense, we're scaling back right now to be direct and stick with the fundamentals.
Let's jump right into quite a busy week and weekend.
We'll get to the weekend visitors in a few moments. Yet as it pertains to the higher-profile names remaining for this cycle, most of the protagonists were elsewhere.
So here's starting with the bull's-eyed target on the receiver board: Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene Jr.
Greene (6-3, 185), ranked No. 36 nationally by Rivals.com, elected to attend UNC's 38-7 win against Duke.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news