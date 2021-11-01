**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

1. Arch Madness was here.

Let's start this edition naturally with the headliner from the banner recruiting guest list for Clemson's 30-20 triumph over Florida State.

We wrote at the beginning of this courtship that New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning would probably be the most celebrity recruitment we'd ever covered, and the evidence stood in support Saturday.

A couple of news photographers said they might as well follow me around before the game, as their primary assignment was to accumulate Manning pics. There wound up more than a dozen photogs clogging the entryway to the field an hour before kickoff, all waiting to see if Manning appeared with the recruits who came out to watch warm-ups.

We were asked almost a dozen times by folks, "Is he here?" without any name needed for whom they were referencing.

It's quite the spectacle -- and such a paradox considering Manning (6-3, 185), ranked No. 1 nationally by Rivals.com, keeps such a low profile.

As you know, Manning has previously taken game visits to Alabama, UGA, Ole Miss and Texas.

We've mentioned that industry sentiment has Texas owning the most momentum. We'll see about that; while there's absolutely a strong case for the Longhorns, our sense is some media are simply projecting their own thoughts on the big picture.