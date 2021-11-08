1. Let's begin by unpacking some additional information we've gathered in the wake of Clemson's major recruiting weekend for the Florida State victory a week ago.

The headliner, as you know, was none other than the nation's No. 1-ranked junior and the highest-profile prospect in the land, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

In last week's edition, we indicated that Manning's visit might not have quite matched how Clemson's staff would have scripted it, as much in attempting to frame the visit returns with realistic expectations.

Per our sources, the Manning camp had arrived later than perhaps hoped. And as we opined, this wasn't the type of visit where they took off their shoes at the door and made themselves comfy on the couch. They came, they saw, they conquered, so to speak -- arriving by afternoon via private plane and departing that evening, not too long after the game.

As we wrote, though, that didn't necessarily reflect negatively on Clemson. There's a way the Mannings have gone about their business in this process.

We have learned that Manning (6-3, 185) had high school team meetings and a workout that Saturday morning that compelled the later arrival and precluded more pre-game schmoozing.