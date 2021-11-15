MONDAY INSIDER

1. It's Wake week. What else needs to be said, right?

That half-joke probably says quite a bit, in fact.

Clemson conducted its big official visit weekend the last couple of days in conjunction with Saturday's lopsided victory over UConn.

All but one of the commitments was on hand, as East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star cornerback Toriano Pride had a playoff game Saturday afternoon and will use his official in December.

Those who arrived Friday were treated to Hall's Chophouse for dinner, and off the weekend went.

Clemson had a luxurious tent staged at the stadium where the pledges had breakfast and then lunch during halftime. Then Saturday evening they convened at Dabo Swinney's house for dinner and entertainment, after which the commitments each had a current player with whom they left to hang out.

After breakfast Sunday at the football facility, there was a PAW Journey workshop. Then the commitments broke off into position meetings with their respective assistant coach to go over Clemson film and some of their basic schematic assignments while the parents participated in academic meetings.

The standard group photo shoot followed, and the official visits wrapped with lunch at the football facility.

From our accounts, a festive and entertaining weekend was had by all.

Clemson has always had strong commitment retention. But with the type of season it has had, you can understand why some folks might wonder if everyone's secure.

Per our sources, Swinney reached out to each early this fall to flatly ask if the prospect was in with Clemson.

The Tigers feel this group is solid.

2. Now they try to add to it.

Clemson tends to be selective and slow in its pursuits, and that hasn't changed much even during the stretch run for this cycle.

When their top defensive tackle target opted elsewhere in late August, the Tigers extended one offer thereafter.

It's quite doubtful that target, Pike Road (Ala.) four-star Khurtiss Perry, leaves the state. So Clemson's staff has kept its eyes open for other candidates, and one has now emerged.