1. Let the stretch run begin.

Clemson's midyear enrollees arrived Sunday, with nine of the 12 signees set to begin classes this week and get a head start on their rookie peers in competing for roles come next season.

But the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class isn't done yet, and those wheels pick up motion this week.

The NCAA contact period opens again Friday, at which time college coaches will have through Sat., Jan. 29, to go on the road to see and be seen by prospects.

Dabo Swinney will be conducting in-home visits with the select few remaining targets in these coming weeks, as well as traveling to make stops at the schools of various 2023 targets.

In tandem, available seniors have the next three weekends to take official visits before doors shut a couple of days before the Feb. 2 traditional signing day.

Clemson sits at No. 37 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings, strictly through its low volume this cycle. No one in the top 40 has as few signings, while the Tigers' average star-rating dipped to 14th in the country only because a pair of two-star specialists had to be factored in.