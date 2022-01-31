MONDAY INSIDER
1. To make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.
T.S. Eliot and this recruiting reporter both technically count as writers, and that's where the similarities stop.
Yet his famous line speaks to Clemson's big recruiting weekend and where it feels we are in the continuum.
The traditional National Signing Day is upon us, as the power conference colleges by and large close out their high school recruiting Wednesday with formal and binding signings from the leftover high school seniors.
Within the last two weeks, the Tigers have jumped 19 spots to No. 16 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings.
Commitments have often come in pairs for Clemson. But the deadline squeeze manifested in three new public commitments last week: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic safety Kylon Griffin, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither linebacker Kobe McCloud and Central (S.C.) Daniel defensive end Jahiem Lawson.
Odds favor the Tigers netting at least 300 more points, putting them in contention for the No. 10 slot -- if not guaranteeing our predicted finish between Nos. 11-15.
Meanwhile, Clemson held its annual elite junior day Saturday -- the event that, for intents and purposes, kicks off their advanced efforts with the current junior class, although many courtships have already been months if not years in the actual making.
The Tigers are intentionally selective with their invitations and keep the guest list slim in order to foster a more personable experience.
Fifteen of the 17 known attendees are ranked as four-stars by the network, and our bet is the entire group will be before the cycle is said and done.
In other words, a key at-bat with a bunch of top-tier targets as the decision-making process begins to get serious for quite a few of them.
One class is about done, while another is concurrently just getting started.
This is the recruiting activity you've been waiting for.
We can reasonably discuss the pros and cons of filling the available roster space in the manner Dabo Swinney has chosen, as well as the comparative value derived from waiting for vacancies to open before taking numbers at certain positions.
Yet the conversation just a few weeks ago was about how Clemson would get to the full 85 scholarships, and that's quickly been rendered moot.
The Tigers have nabbed five commitments in two weeks, with possibly as many as four more to come this week.
2. Which brings us to the weekend's marquee official visitor for this class.
Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley.
As we've documented, Dudley (6-1, 225) -- ranked No. 143 nationally -- appears likely to come full circle in his recruitment.
