MONDAY INSIDER

1. To make an end is to make a beginning. The end is where we start from.

T.S. Eliot and this recruiting reporter both technically count as writers, and that's where the similarities stop.

Yet his famous line speaks to Clemson's big recruiting weekend and where it feels we are in the continuum.

The traditional National Signing Day is upon us, as the power conference colleges by and large close out their high school recruiting Wednesday with formal and binding signings from the leftover high school seniors.

Within the last two weeks, the Tigers have jumped 19 spots to No. 16 in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings.

Commitments have often come in pairs for Clemson. But the deadline squeeze manifested in three new public commitments last week: Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic safety Kylon Griffin, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither linebacker Kobe McCloud and Central (S.C.) Daniel defensive end Jahiem Lawson.

Odds favor the Tigers netting at least 300 more points, putting them in contention for the No. 10 slot -- if not guaranteeing our predicted finish between Nos. 11-15.