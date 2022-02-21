1. Little more than two weeks after Clemson's recruiting class was thought capped, we already have a twist.

It's a reminder that circumstances can change, and they usually do change quite often.

Which is why planning, contingencies and figurative insurance policies are important in recruiting.

As you saw, Tigerillustrated.com's Larry Williams broke the news Thursday that Clemson starting center Hunter Rayburn would no longer be able to play football because of a neck condition.

That carries substantial implication for the season as well as spring practices, which begin in nine days.

Moreover, there are ramifications for this recruiting class as well as the next one -- and more on those in just a moment.

Look, no one can predict everything that will happen, and you have to draw a line in avoiding overstocking for catastrophe. In other words, you can't cover all bases to avoid adversity. Such is life, such is roster management.

Yet when we have espoused carrying a slightly larger offensive line board, instances such as these are a reason why.

Rayburn's departure now leaves Clemson with 14 recruited scholarship offensive linemen set to be on the roster come next season.