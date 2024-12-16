BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our most anticipated Monday Insider of the season? Well this is it!

And we waste no time delivering new information on Purdue defensive end transfer target Will Heldt after talking with contacts Sunday evening. Heldt is now billed 12th nationally among transfer portal targets by Rivals.com.

-- What agent contacts told us about Clemson's portal recruiting over the weekend.

-- Our very latest intel on the number of transfer portal takes we expect for Clemson this off-season.

-- Clemson has multiple signees arriving on campus this week. Some will practice. In addition, some will travel with the team to Austin, TX. We'll give you those names and more with this week's logistics.

-- You'll want to read our recently-gathered details on specifically how portal recruiting and the contact process with prospects is being coordinated by Clemson.

-- Intel on one portal offensive player in particular we are keeping an eye on. He's close with someone who has a significant connection to Clemson's football program.

-- Our Monday update on Irmo four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph.

-- More intel on departed Clemson wide receiver and new Arizona State signee Noble Johnson.

-- And additional insight into four-star UNC signee Bryce Baker and another UNC player we think will interest subscribers.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)