MONDAY INSIDER

1. If it works, stick with the recipe.

Clemson held its second of three junior days Saturday, arranged in conjunction with its first spring practice in pads on the weekend.

That has been standard operating procedure for a while.

Yet for most years of the Dabo Swinney era, the March junior day has more resembled an open house.

Select targets were still brought in, specifically those who couldn't make the January elite junior day. But doors were open to a wider range of prospects, both in quality and age. And the practice itself took center stage.

In a strategic tweak, this time Clemson put on a slightly modified version of the elite junior day.

Prospects arrived before 9 a.m., watched the workout and attended position meetings. Did the requisite photo shoot.

The event then crescendoed at the team meeting room, where Swinney gave a rendition of the passionate but lengthy state-of-the-program address that we have traditionally written about ... because prospects and their families talk about it so endearingly.

Which translated to the function wrapping up shortly after 7 p.m., with several hanging around until nearly 8 p.m.

This will invariably prompt someone to ask or comment that the Tigers have yet to yield favorable returns from the first junior day. They sit on one commitment for the next class, collected early last fall from Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph.

Fair enough.

Two thoughts:

On Saturday, Florida State notched a commitment from New Bern (N.C.) defensive tackle Keith "K.J." Sampson -- one of Clemson's targets, and who was slated to return to campus next weekend.