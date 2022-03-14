MONDAY INSIDER

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

1. Two major Clemson recruiting weekends, back to back?

March madness really is here.

From January until the end of spring, colleges hold what have become known as junior days -- events where high school juniors travel to your campus to get a feel for the program in advance of their big college decision.

These used to be introductory functions. Now there are plenty of instances where they account for suitors' closing arguments because of how travel has increased and recruits are seeing schools so many times early in their high school tenure.

Clemson's recruiting calendar under Dabo Swinney has traditionally featured three spring key dates: The late January elite junior day, a more expansive early March junior day tied to the first Saturday spring practice, and the April spring game.

Prospects have always come and gone throughout March and April to various spring practices or take tours during their spring break, and more naturally come on the weekends out of convenience.

Yet on Saturday, Clemson took its efforts a step further, putting together what amounted to a sophomore day for a wealth of 2024 prospects and younger whom hold its interest.

After beginning the day with a snack, attendants toured the facilities, watched a spring practice, and then explored the campus after lunch. There were PAW Journey and NIL presentations before prospects spent time with staffers to close the day.

The gathering sought to serve a purpose in countering the narrative that because Clemson hasn't offered the rising juniors yet, it isn't as interested as those schools that have offered them (and everyone else already on the radar.)

An opening round of 2024 offers will go out June 1, of which several attendants were reminded.