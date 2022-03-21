MONDAY INSIDER
1. The second phase in this recruiting cycle appears to be evolving quicker than in past years.
There are few tangible lines of demarcation for a Clemson recruiting class. Save for a rare exception, offers don't begin going out until June 1 before the prospect's junior year of high school. Then the marathon runs until the December early signing period, and for a few cases beyond.
Yet in our eyes, distinct phases take shape.
The first phase centers on the initial wave of prospects in whom Clemson carries stronger measure of conviction, including the ones coaches would deem no-brainer takes.
That pool comes together from the first offers through the end of the calendar year, with the staff looking to pull them to the program's late January elite junior day.
The Tigers then take stock in where they stand, judge which ones remain priorities, and then move toward board expansion at the respective positions.
In the meantime, new names surface, opinions might change, or the staff awaits the spring evaluation period and beyond for further assessment.
There are plenty of prospects the Tigers like. But there might be question about a trait or skill set that gives pause in extending an offer or pushing to acquire that prospect.
We often indicate Clemson is in no rush in so many instances. That's because information is power ... or, depending on the perspective, insurance. The more you can see a prospect, and the more intel you can gather on him, the more you are going to feel confident in what you're chasing or turning down.
Since the smoke has cleared from the January elite junior day, the Tigers have dispensed 20 offers -- including four last week.
More will be coming in the relatively near future, too.
The point here is this: Board expansion is always part of the plan. And it is why the Tigers press on so few candidates out of the gate, especially because they aren't going to bail on any commitments unlike their contemporaries.
Clemson could benefit from a couple of new pledges in order to start building the perception of recruiting momentum.
On the flip side, offers have gone out recently to several prospects who may well slot at the top of the board as time goes on, if not already with a target or two.
The Clemson process hasn't changed. But the number of options the Tigers seem to be creating at certain positions has grown, and our sense is that they've cast that wider net a little earlier than in the past as well.
It's been a busy month for Clemson recruiting, and it figures to stay busy for quite a while.
2. To that end, we were on the road Sunday surveying more than 15 prospects already relevant to the Tigers' conversation.
The Rivals Camp Series conducted its annual stop near Charlotte, N.C.
One five-star prospect was on hand, and his most recent college trip occurred to Clemson.
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day rising junior quarterback Jadyn Davis (6-0, 187), ranked No. 4 in his class by the network, returned to Clemson a week ago for the recruiting day designed foremost to attract significant underclassmen.
As we've told subscribers, although Davis spent the previous two seasons at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge, he shouldn't be considered an in-state prospect who grew up in the Clemson or South Carolina shadows. He had previously transferred to Catawba Ridge from Charlotte, and those around him will tell you he considers himself more of a Georgia native because of the number of years in his youth he lived in the state.
Hence why UGA had traction early as one of the college offers he picked up in middle school.
