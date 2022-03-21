MONDAY INSIDER

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

1. The second phase in this recruiting cycle appears to be evolving quicker than in past years.

There are few tangible lines of demarcation for a Clemson recruiting class. Save for a rare exception, offers don't begin going out until June 1 before the prospect's junior year of high school. Then the marathon runs until the December early signing period, and for a few cases beyond.

Yet in our eyes, distinct phases take shape.

The first phase centers on the initial wave of prospects in whom Clemson carries stronger measure of conviction, including the ones coaches would deem no-brainer takes.

That pool comes together from the first offers through the end of the calendar year, with the staff looking to pull them to the program's late January elite junior day.

The Tigers then take stock in where they stand, judge which ones remain priorities, and then move toward board expansion at the respective positions.

In the meantime, new names surface, opinions might change, or the staff awaits the spring evaluation period and beyond for further assessment.

There are plenty of prospects the Tigers like. But there might be question about a trait or skill set that gives pause in extending an offer or pushing to acquire that prospect.

We often indicate Clemson is in no rush in so many instances. That's because information is power ... or, depending on the perspective, insurance. The more you can see a prospect, and the more intel you can gather on him, the more you are going to feel confident in what you're chasing or turning down.

Since the smoke has cleared from the January elite junior day, the Tigers have dispensed 20 offers -- including four last week.

More will be coming in the relatively near future, too.

The point here is this: Board expansion is always part of the plan. And it is why the Tigers press on so few candidates out of the gate, especially because they aren't going to bail on any commitments unlike their contemporaries.

Clemson could benefit from a couple of new pledges in order to start building the perception of recruiting momentum.