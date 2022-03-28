MONDAY INSIDER

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

1. Break time is over, and a significant few weeks begins.

Clemson's coaches dispersed last week with the team on spring break. Thus recruiting visits paused and are set to recommence this week in conjunction with Monday, Wednesday and Friday spring practices.

The Tigers will continue to host prospects next week, culminating in various notable names traveling to Death Valley for the April 9 spring game.

One of the biggest themes in recent weeks has been Clemson expanding its recruiting board at certain positions.

Offers are always dispensed this time of year. But after last cycle's shortfall at the December signing period buzzer, we wrote a lot about the Tigers perhaps needing to cast a wider net to create more options so as to have alternatives if necessary.

Let's lay out some figures.

Clemson has issued 75 offers this cycle.

For comparison, 86 went out all of last class. Eight of those came after the December signing period, five in the fall.

So the Tigers already have more on the table than they did for the previous class by summer's end, although we ought to include a caveat for 10-11 this cycle we'd classify as former targets exclusive to previous assistant coaches.

The numbers at the offensive skill positions are equivalent to last year's final totals.

The one position where Clemson has already substantially broadened the scope is offensive line, as the Tigers have conveyed 11 offers to last year's seven.