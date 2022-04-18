1. The next phase to this recruiting cycle gets going this week.

For little more than a month, Clemson entertained prospects on campus for spring practices and the spring game.

Now it's the coaches' turn to do the travelling.

The NCAA's spring evaluation period formally began Friday and runs through May 31.

We're not sure any college staff hit the road on Good Friday when many schools were out and certainly none were holding after-school workouts.

Because so few high schools have started spring practices, there isn't much incentive for college coaches to hustle out this week unless they merely want to leave an impression on the kid as the first in. Or maybe there's another spring sport -- track, baseball -- in which the prospect is competing and can be watched under the evaluation umbrella.

Per our sources, Clemson's coaches won't make their first rounds until Thursday.

The Tigers will use the next month to render some decisions on some prospects. Others will procure offers or the chance to earn one with a Dabo Swinney Camp invitation.

Some stops will carry the goal of cementing an official visit date or just a June visit.

Although commitments are now coming in, there also remain plenty of moving parts.

2. The custom here is to start by closing the book on a new commitment.