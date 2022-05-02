MONDAY INSIDER

1. Let's jump right in.

As is custom, we start by closing the book on Clemson's latest commitment.

Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe announced his pledge Wednesday.

Ojiegbe (6-3, 235) listed Michigan, Miami, Maryland and UNC as his other finalists.

We're not sure his process even reached the point of there being a runner-up, though our sense was that the folks around Ojiegbe respected and appreciated the interest from the nearby Terps.

Ojiegbe (pronounced oh-ZHEB-way) might not be the most talented or have the longest frame on the defensive end board.

But he's thick and sturdy -- put together well to handle run support. His extended film reinforces the motor of a hard worker, vouched for by voices Clemson trusts.

And as the coaches increasingly got to know him this year, they liked the personality fit -- particularly when the Tigers are taking three defensive ends and could use a bird in hand.

The character match showed to be mutual, as Ojiegbe mentally locked onto Clemson after making his first visit for the program's March 5 junior day.

He returned for the April 9 spring game and met with Dabo Swinney late that morning to give him his word.

We issued a Tigerillustrated.com projection for Ojiegbe to Clemson in our subsequent Insider.