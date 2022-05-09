MONDAY INSIDER

1. It remains to be seen how June unfolds for Clemson's recruiting class.

Dominoes could fall quickly after its big official visit weekend to open the month. Or it could be a laborious waiting period as targets take their official visits elsewhere before rendering a verdict.

One thing feels more certain: June cannot get here soon enough for the Tigers.

Mind you, the coaching staff certainly can and will use the rest of this month for important spring evaluation period stops. There are prospects they want to observe in action. And there are others they want to be seen by so those recruits feel the Clemson love, so to speak.

While the Tigers have made a notable strategic move in shooting their shot the opening June weekend, turns out a handful of pursuits don't look like they'll make it that far. And most of those appear trending away from Clemson.

So the Tigers could use a boost.

That said, while the news hasn't been overly favorable the last couple of weeks, the totality of the official visit weekend paints a more encouraging picture.

In this edition, we introduce two new confirmed attendants for the weekend. That pushes the tally of stated participants to two dozen -- although we expect two to potentially be scratched if they commit elsewhere in advance.

Twenty-one of the 24 are rated as four-stars, and we'd contend the other three will if not should be sooner than later.

No, several recent developments have not gone Clemson's way, including a few we will bring to light in the coming items. Fair play to discuss the significance and ramifications.

Yet with the talent that's going to convene on campus in less than a month, it would also be premature to write off the caliber of this class quite yet.

2. New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin put his stamp on linebacker recruiting with a handful of new offers this calendar year.