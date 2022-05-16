MONDAY INSIDER
1. It wasn't long ago that some subscribers were poking Clemson with a stick, clamoring for recruiting activity.
Well, we're in a stretch where there's been absolutely no shortage of it.
It might not have yet translated into commitments, and some of the developments haven't been favorable. But we contend there are plenty that have been, some of which haven't been fully fleshed out publicly yet as the staff works behind the scenes.
We teased Friday that Clemson would play host to several higher-profile prospects on Saturday.
The one we did not disclose was College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler.
Hoffler (6-4, 235) entered March with Ohio State as his decided leader, having attended the Buckeyes' blowout win over Michigan State in late November followed by a return for a junior day in late January.
Clemson drew its first visit for the March 5 junior day, with Hoffler accompanied by his father. Three weeks later, Hoffler took his mother to Ohio State for the first time, then brought her to Clemson in mid-April so she could survey the program.
The return trip to Clemson was to allow Hoffler and his mother to do a couple of things they did not get to the last time around, including Hoffler watching film with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.
Hoffler signed on to be at Clemson's major June 3-5 official visit weekend a month ago. It remains the only one firmed up, although he is talking dates with the Buckeyes, Florida and Auburn.
Our subscribers know that we believe the Tigers have advanced their cause furthest with Hoffler.
We can tell you Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee three-star T.J. Searcy drew Hall to his workout Monday, while Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk served as the other bookend to Hall's week Friday.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Let's see how it plays out. But the Tigers have reason to feel encouraged about their position and leverage as they prepare to entertain six uncommitted targets for the official visit weekend with two spots to fill.
2. Hoffler was one of three guests Clemson entertained Saturday. Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre, who has yet to be offered, was another.
The third was likewise Clemson's third and final new offer last week came as another offensvie line target formally went off the board.
Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson high-three star tackle Stanton Ramil learned of his offer Thursday night via Dabo Swinney.
Although Ramil (6-6, 305) plays for a high-profile school annually replenished with prospects, his stock didn't really begin to rise until the last month or two.
LSU joined Clemson in offering a week after Arkansas and South Carolina tagged on. Tennessee, Ole Miss, UNC, FSU, Michigan State and Mississippi State offered earlier in the spring.
Ramil is a New York native, but his father played defensive line for Alabama, and his grandfather played quarterback for Auburn.
We mentioned that Swinney informed Ramil of the offer, and that is not insignificant.
His father was Swinney's teammate at Bama, and Ramil has competed at several Clemson camps since middle school.
Auburn offered in late January and is a contender. But our sense going into the weekend was that Ramil remained fairly open and had been credibly deliberating Tennessee and Ole Miss as well.
We believe Clemson's presence in this recruitment absolutely changes the complexion.
We've highlighted how Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin has targeted some bigger bodies. Ramil fits that profile and has quick feet for someone of his size.
Making the weekend visit with his mother now paves the way for Ramil to be on the official visit guest list, as Clemson has only invited targets who have made the effort to come on an unofficial visit first.
Yes, the wheels are in motion.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news