MONDAY INSIDER

1. It wasn't long ago that some subscribers were poking Clemson with a stick, clamoring for recruiting activity.

Well, we're in a stretch where there's been absolutely no shortage of it.

It might not have yet translated into commitments, and some of the developments haven't been favorable. But we contend there are plenty that have been, some of which haven't been fully fleshed out publicly yet as the staff works behind the scenes.

We teased Friday that Clemson would play host to several higher-profile prospects on Saturday.

The one we did not disclose was College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler.

Hoffler (6-4, 235) entered March with Ohio State as his decided leader, having attended the Buckeyes' blowout win over Michigan State in late November followed by a return for a junior day in late January.

Clemson drew its first visit for the March 5 junior day, with Hoffler accompanied by his father. Three weeks later, Hoffler took his mother to Ohio State for the first time, then brought her to Clemson in mid-April so she could survey the program.

The return trip to Clemson was to allow Hoffler and his mother to do a couple of things they did not get to the last time around, including Hoffler watching film with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

Hoffler signed on to be at Clemson's major June 3-5 official visit weekend a month ago. It remains the only one firmed up, although he is talking dates with the Buckeyes, Florida and Auburn.

Our subscribers know that we believe the Tigers have advanced their cause furthest with Hoffler.