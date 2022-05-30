MONDAY INSIDER
1. It's here.
The most jam-packed recruiting week of the year is upon us.
Clemson kicks off the Dabo Swinney Camp with back-to-back daily sessions, starting Wednesday.
Once those conclude, the coaches transition Friday to the anticipated major official visit weekend beginning that evening and running into midday Sunday.
A cornerstone few days for this recruiting class, and the laying of the foundation for the next.
The spring evaluation is now a wrap, culminating in eight new offers and a couple of others on the precipice.
The Swinney Camp has always been an important fixture on the recruiting calendar. This year it coincides with June 1, which is when Swinney allows the initial wave of offers to be dispensed to the rising junior class.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
As you presumably know, the Tigers have given out two already in advance.
Clemson probably won't dole all the earmarked ones out at once; several will be held for in-person distribution, and strategy by each position influences the release. Furthermore, the Swinney Camp always features a second series of dates, with camp reconvening next week from Friday into Sunday.
But for context, 21 offers went out in last summer's opening week, 22 the year before. So it stands to reason the 2024 class will wind up with similar treatment.
The spotlight, though, centers on Clemson's first summer official visit weekend.
Let the record show that the Tigers had a scaled-down event last summer -- dubbed the Elite Retreat -- that amounted to a glorified official visit gathering for nine uncommitted targets.
Five would be commitments soon thereafter, but none went public in the moment -- which is important to remember as this weekend approaches.
The verdict on Clemson's official visit weekend probably shouldn't be rendered until the picture grows clearer by month's end.
We have 26 confirmed official visitors on the docket, including the Tigers' four four-star commitments.
This observer's educated guess would be that double-digit attendants eventually help comprise Clemson's commitment list.
Many targets will follow through on their itinerary of official visits through the following three June weekends. They've been building toward this stretch for months and will want to see it through.
The Tigers then have the late July All-In Cookout at which to again attract specific targets, and we've documented that the Sept. 10 home opener against Furman can and will be used to bring in a select few on Clemson's dime.
They've spent the last few months seeking to align the stars.
It's go-time to determine if they can pull the stars into their signing class line.
2. The Swinney Camp gets the ball rolling at most positions.
