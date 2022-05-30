MONDAY INSIDER

1. It's here.

The most jam-packed recruiting week of the year is upon us.

Clemson kicks off the Dabo Swinney Camp with back-to-back daily sessions, starting Wednesday.

Once those conclude, the coaches transition Friday to the anticipated major official visit weekend beginning that evening and running into midday Sunday.

A cornerstone few days for this recruiting class, and the laying of the foundation for the next.

The spring evaluation is now a wrap, culminating in eight new offers and a couple of others on the precipice.

The Swinney Camp has always been an important fixture on the recruiting calendar. This year it coincides with June 1, which is when Swinney allows the initial wave of offers to be dispensed to the rising junior class.

As you presumably know, the Tigers have given out two already in advance.

Clemson probably won't dole all the earmarked ones out at once; several will be held for in-person distribution, and strategy by each position influences the release. Furthermore, the Swinney Camp always features a second series of dates, with camp reconvening next week from Friday into Sunday.