MONDAY INSIDER

1. The social media clip shows Dabo Swinney taking four-star cornerback commitment Branden Strozier into the low post, then hitting a contested turnaround fadeaway that ignites the halfcourt gym.

Still got it.

Yeah, Clemson does.

The Tigers played host to 31 recruits and their families this past weekend.

It already stood to be a ceremonially signIficant event as the first summer official visits Clemson has entertained. But the Tigers didn't tiptoe into them; no one brings in that volume for a single official visit gathering, a fact arguably overlooked in assessing the magnitude of the moment.

Clemson's recruiting is typically held to the standard of its elite peers -- essentially, UGA and Alabama -- even though the results won't match based on philosophy and approach.

Yet amid questions about the program's momentum through this offseason, it warrants citing that UGA held official visits this past weekend, too -- and there were only two targets Clemson lost out on to Athens.

All told, there were only five targets the Tigers pushed to get on hand who didn't come -- and one of them (four-star instate offensive lineman Monroe Freeling) didn't make it because of his parents' wedding anniversary plans.

Thirty-one out of 36 is a pretty good rate of return.