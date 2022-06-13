MONDAY INSIDER

1. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The eventual final tally will prove the ultimate verdict on the first major summer official visit weekend Clemson conducted under Dabo Swinney.

But the early returns indicated events went pretty, pretty good.

When Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland priority four-star junior tackle Kam Pringle was greeted by Swinney at Saturday's camp, the first thing Pringle's uncle did was ask whether Clemson's coach knew his fadeaway jumper was going in.

Swinney's shot -- recorded from his home gym by an attending prospect during the official visit weekend -- immediately went viral over social media.

That was nothing, Swinney told the Pringle camp -- and promptly pulled out his phone to show a reverse layup he had hit that night as well.

Buckets.

The basket's filling up quickly, indeed.

Clemson registered five public commitments over the last week -- albeit two from targets who weren't official visitors but had been on campus in the surrounding days.

More are coming in both the near and distant future, we've foreshadowed.

Now, will it be as grand as everyone felt in the moment? Probably not precisely, which is only fair. Prospects and coaching staffs both ride visit highs, and now competitors have had the chance to prolong some recruitments. Maybe.

Yet sentiment still holds that the Tigers are likely going to conclude with more than their reasonable share of the 31 official visitors.