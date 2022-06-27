1. This is how you do it.

One month ago, four-star corner Branden Strozier announced his Clemson commitment out of the blue on a Friday night.

We texted a source and, only half-jokingly, expressed that the Tigers needed to educate their commitments that late Friday is when you dump bad news. That's when online traffic is the slowest and public engagement at its lowest. It's PR 101.

As long as the recruits are saying Clemson, came the reply, that's what matters.

Touche.

Well, it appears the Tigers summarily figured out how to get the best of both worlds.

Corralling 11 commitments this month is impressive by any measure, including our note that it's the most Clemson has posted in a single month of the Dabo Swinney era -- or that any of its competitors have yielded in recent memory as well.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That the Tigers are up to the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the nation on the strength of 12 four-stars testifies to the quality accompanying the quantity.

Yet what has elevated this surge to unprecedented status is the manner in which it has evolved into an avalanche.

Clemson's big official visit weekend to kick off the month came with considerable build-up.

So in the aftermath, the Tigers amassed five commitments the first week after, four the next week and two this past week.

Such a staggered string has shown to be invaluable in creating huge, impressionable buzz for Clemson's class, the program's recruiting momentum and overall direction.

We wrote numerous times at the outset of the offseason that Clemson needed to make a statement with this class as much to change public perception about the program.

Not all of the commitment releases have been orchestrated, to be clear.

But such a spreading of good news has served the purpose of creating a snowball effect.