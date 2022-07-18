MONDAY INSIDER

1. So, let's check the sign in the break room. Says it's been 10 days since the last Clemson commitment.

Longest dry spell since the Tigers went 17 days between late May and early June.

Is Clemson cycling out?!?

Nah. The staff has just been on standard vacation before reconvening this week.

The annual All-In Cookout is now one week away.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The NCAA dead period runs through Sunday, meaning next Monday begins the weeklong window during which schools can again host prospects.

Aug. 1 again triggers the dead period in conjunction with the start of college football practices. So this is the last shot for football programs to have recruits on campus again until game visits.

The early bird got Clemson a lot of juicy worms in holding one big official visit weekend once June officials came around.

It's going with what got the Tigers here in having its July social at the front end on opening night as well. When just about everyone else, naturally, is jostling for the late weekend dates.

Three weeks ago, we shared that Clemson might have a decision to make before long as it pertained to its final safety spot.

The one uncommitted target we have reported as attending the cookout is Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star safety Rob Billings.

Billings (6-1, 190) was one of three safeties the Tigers brought in for their official visit weekend. It was the only official Billings made that month.