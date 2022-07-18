MONDAY INSIDER
1. So, let's check the sign in the break room. Says it's been 10 days since the last Clemson commitment.
Longest dry spell since the Tigers went 17 days between late May and early June.
Is Clemson cycling out?!?
Nah. The staff has just been on standard vacation before reconvening this week.
The annual All-In Cookout is now one week away.
The NCAA dead period runs through Sunday, meaning next Monday begins the weeklong window during which schools can again host prospects.
Aug. 1 again triggers the dead period in conjunction with the start of college football practices. So this is the last shot for football programs to have recruits on campus again until game visits.
The early bird got Clemson a lot of juicy worms in holding one big official visit weekend once June officials came around.
It's going with what got the Tigers here in having its July social at the front end on opening night as well. When just about everyone else, naturally, is jostling for the late weekend dates.
Three weeks ago, we shared that Clemson might have a decision to make before long as it pertained to its final safety spot.
The one uncommitted target we have reported as attending the cookout is Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star safety Rob Billings.
Billings (6-1, 190) was one of three safeties the Tigers brought in for their official visit weekend. It was the only official Billings made that month.
As we laid out earlier this month, Billings has been eyeballing possible official visits to Kentucky, Michigan and Florida State.
Yet we have been clear who held the cards for Billings, now a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
We have underlined Clemson's prominence in the state of Georgia in assembling this class.
If Billings were added to the current total, half of the Tigers' commitments -- nine of 18 -- would hail from the Peach State.
To repeat, going with what got Clemson here in the first place has paid dividends this cycle.
2. One of our recruiting axioms is that you're going to have to fight for the prospects actually worth having.
Looking at it from the other perspective, an evolving battle has certainly enhanced the value of Hewitt (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne.
