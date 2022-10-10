Tennessee is whom we'd circled as the Tigers' chief threat, and if they weren't still credible competition, Parker wouldn't be making this trip.

Yet as we informed subscribers, this recruitment wasn't genuinely over yet.

A month ago, Parker took in Clemson's home opener against Furman. We had framed the Tigers as the frontrunners going in, and our indications coming out had them stretching into a distant lead.

Parker (6-4, 252), ranked No. 178 nationally, is headed to Knoxville for Tennessee's clash with Alabama.

But it is a significant week of visits in regards to remaining targets traveling to competing suitors.

1. Clemson doesn't entertain prospects this week, with an important road game at Florida State on tap.

The Vols have been on the former Penn State pledge a while. And as we all know, they sell NIL in a more aggressive and different manner than Clemson.

True, Clemson catapulted ahead in quick order upon offering in August. That carries weight.

But we would tell you the Tigers aren't taking Parker's visit to Tennessee for granted, and it's certainly going to be a raucous environment on campus.

Clemson quickly gets Parker back for its official visit in conjunction with the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse, and the fact Parker plans to be back again for the Nov. 19 game against Miami is instructive. Meanwhile, a Tennessee official visit date is up in the air.

Yes, everything still adds up in Clemson's favor. But as reinforced with previous target Hunter Osborne, it's not done until it's done.

2. Which leads us to an update on the other remaining defensive line target for this class, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

McDonald (6-2, 325), ranked No. 193 overall, released a top five last week composed of Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson. No surprise there, as those were or are the schools to receive official visits.

He is coming off an unofficial visit to Florida that was just put together last week. Michigan and Ohio State drew official visits last month, and Oklahoma gets its swing this week for its game against Kansas. Sorry, Brent.

We have known McDonald would then be at Clemson for its Oct. 22 game against Syracuse in advance of an announcement decision coming Oct. 31.

McDonald told multiple media outlets last week that the Clemson trip might be an official visit.

Per our intel, the decision was made before those published interviews that McDonald will be coming on an unofficial visit.

McDonald will then take an official visit to Clemson for the Nov. 26 game against South Carolina ... if, and only if, he commits to the Tigers later this month, he has been told.

Since Clemson offered in May, we have expressed that we like the Tigers' chances by far the most because of all the relationships they have around him combined with program profile and proximity.

Furthermore, the dates have been aligning in Clemson's favor.

But what we would share is that this isn't one where McDonald is just checking off boxes with the Tigers as the foregone conclusion as the destination.

There does remain uncertainty as to the direction McDonald will choose, per our sources. The public needle may point rightfully at Clemson, but this is not a done deal.

3. Another of the important official visits this week comes from the lone outstanding running back offer.