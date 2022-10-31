1. One down. Maybe a handful more to go.

The stretch run for recruiting this cycle is upon us, as Clemson reaches November with several holes to fill for this recruiting class.

The Tigers hosted one official visitor a week ago and have three remaining home games in November if they want to house others during a game weekend.

The early signing period doesn't begin until Dec. 21 this year, meaning there will be two weekends after the ACC Championship contest whereby Clemson could host official visitors as well.

Clemson now owns 21 commitments, still sitting in ninth overall in the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings. Its average star rating stands as fifth-best in the country.

As is custom, we begin by closing the book on the Tigers' new commitment.